Williamsport, Pa. – Back in October, Elaine Decker, author of Williamsport Past & Present hosted a successful virtual zoom lecture highlighting the economic and community effects of ‘The Great Fire of 1871,’ in Williamsport.

The Great Fire of 1871 caused more than 300,000 dollars worth of damage at the time, and had a lasting economic impact on what was known as “Center Square” at the intersections of Mulberry and East Third St.

Due to the success of and demand to continue her “Disasters of Williamsport History Series,” Decker will be hosting a coffee hour on Thursday, Nov. 12th to expand on ‘The Great Fire of 1871.’

Anyone who missed the James V. Brown virtual lecture is invited to attend the coffee hour. The coffee hour will be held at the Thomas T. Taber Museum, The Lycoming County Historical Society on Nov. 12 from 10-11:00 a.m. in the community room at the museum.

Decker will give a unique in depth look at the history of Williamsport and one of its greatest disasters. Participants will learn who or what was the cause, see vintage photographs, and learn what Williamsport was like in the past, and the effect the fire had after tearing through downtown.

Decker is an esteemed author garnering recognition through using vintage and current photographs showcasing the changes in the city of Williamsport in different areas and neighborhoods. She owns the website developinghistory.com, which she started by taking a picture in exactly the same angle and place and putting it side by side with a photo over 100 years.

Decker was approached by Arcadia publishing after garnering attention through her website to publish the book, Williamsport: Past & Present.

“This is to demonstrate how they rebuilt and overcame. It’s all about positivity, we’ve always rebuilt and overcome the tragedies and disasters. There’s a lot of cool stories about people,” Decker said prior to the virtual lecture in October.

The Coffee Hour Program: The Great Fire of 1871, on Nov. 12 is free to the public.