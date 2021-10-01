Harrisburg, Pa. -- The affordability of diapers and other undergarments is becoming a growing epidemic for families and seniors on a fixed income, according to a group of House Democrat legislators who unveiled their plan this week to raise awareness to this issue.

State Reps. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York; Tina Davis, D-Bucks; Kyle Mullins, D-Lackawanna; and Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Luzerne, were joined by their legislative colleagues to announce their diaper drive campaign the last week of September.

“Affordable and equitable access to clean diapers establishes a healthy foundation for every infant, while incontinence products help our older adults with their needs,” Hill-Evans said.

“Throughout the fall legislative session, I will continue to advocate for my bills that are currently in the House Health Committee – bills that address basic needs and help families with financial burdens for the 1 in 3 U.S. families that experience diaper need,” Hill-Evans continued.

Davis said it’s heartbreaking to think that a child could remain in a soiled diaper just because there are not enough diapers to go around.

“Diaper Need Awareness Week should serve as a reminder to all of us that a lack of diapers for infants and toddlers, and incontinence products for adults, is a public health issue that needs to be addressed,” Davis said.

Hold a diaper drive in your community There is no right or wrong way to hold a Diaper Drive, according to the Healthy Steps Diaper Bank, and no drive is too small. If you invite five friends over for coffee, and each friend brings a package of 40 diapers, you’ve collected 200 diapers! Anyone can hold a drive: Schools (a great community service project!)

Social organizations and clubs (book clubs, moms’ groups)

Scouts

Youth groups

Sports teams

Businesses and business organizations

You, your family and friends (Celebrating a special occasion or event? Ask your family and friends to bring a package of diapers in lieu of a gift!) Or donate online to the Healthy Steps Diaper Bank.

“A third of families are struggling to provide this essential need, an alarming statistic considering we are talking about the basic needs of both seniors and children – irreplaceable members of our community who we need to support and protect,” said Davis.

Mullins said diaper need is often a hidden result of extreme poverty for a family.

“My wife and I, along with anyone who’s ever cared for a young child, know how expensive diapers and other items can be,” Mullins said. “As elected leaders, we must work to remove any barriers that hinder a parent’s ability to keep their child safe and healthy. In addition to raising awareness of the barriers facing so many families, we must pass legislation to provide state assistance to individuals and diaper banks to help meet this serious need.”

Pashinski noted that most public resources, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Program and the Women, Infants and Children program do not allow families to buy diapers with money they provide.

A diaper drive is ongoing in Harrisburg but there are local opportunities to donate, or you could consider hosting a diaper drive in your community. Following is a list of drop-off sites.

Lycoming County

Greater Hope Care Center, 224 South Broad St., Jersey Shore, PA

Expectations Women's Center, 500 Pine St., Unit 1, Williamsport PA

Northumberland County

Mother Maria Kaupas Center, 438 W Avenue, Mount Carmel, PA

Tioga County

Heart of Tioga, 14072 Route 6, Mansfield, PA

Diapers for Darlings, 130 Main St., Wellsboro, PA

Union County

Expectations Women's Center, 776 Bull Run Rd., Lewisburg, PA

Do you know of a diaper bank or drop-off location? Let us know at news@northcentralpa.com.

Diaper Need Awareness Week was announced in conjunction with H.B. 692 and H.B. 888.