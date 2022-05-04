Harrisburg, Pa. -- In 2019, Act 9 was signed into law, designating June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day” in Pennsylvania.

Juneteenth finally became a Federal national holiday in June of 2021, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.

The national holiday celebrates the anniversary of the day in 1865 that news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, and all remaining slaves became aware that they had been freed.

Last year in State College, a weekend-long lineup of performances, art displays, conversations, presentations, and other events marked the city's first-ever Juneteenth holiday.

Residents flocked to Brandon Park in Williamsport to participate in a freedom walk, and a festival of artwork, crafts, food, and music.

This year, the state has awarded nearly $90,000 to communities statewide for 'Journeying Toward Freedom' grants to support thier upcoming 2022 celebrations, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

The Wolf Administration said this is the first year for the Journeying Toward Freedom grant program, established by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in partnership with the organization Voices Underground.

The goal is to help Pennsylvania lead the U.S. in Black cultural heritage tourism and uplifting stories of Pennsylvanians who may have otherwise gone unheard.

Voices Underground is administering the grants and has its own multi-day Juneteenth festival with walking tours, exhibits, performances, and artist talks.

A total of $89,000 is being awarded through the grant program. Qualification for grantees included historical significance, communications and marketing plans, educational outreach, volunteer resources and matching funds.

Statewide, the recipients are:

Juneteenth Lehigh Valley: $10,000

NAACP Johnston Branch: $4,000

Sherman Theater, Monroe County: $15,000

Stop The Violence, Pittsburgh: $15,000

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, State College: $15,000

Welcome America, Inc., Philadelphia: $15,000

Young Professionals of Color, Harrisburg: $15,000

This year’s Juneteenth festivals in Pennsylvania are expected to include music, visual art, culinary art, spoken word productions, history presentations, and recognition of Black-owned businesses.

The Lycoming Tri-County NAACP is working in tandem with the CommUnity Zone out of Lewisburg to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18, in Brandon Park for a second year.

"All members of the community of all backgrounds -- Black, white, brown, or otherwise -- are invited to join in this celebration of African American Liberation and civil rights history. It is a great way to celebrate American heratige together," said Samantha Pearson of the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP.

The group was not on the governor's list of grant recipients, but plans for a full day themed Juneteenth -- Living Free & Healthy, focusing on all aspects of health, from mental to physical to financial.

In addition to the seven Journeying Toward Freedom grants, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office is investing $6.8 million in new initiatives that will promote diversity, equity, and inclusion marketing, messaging, and product development.

Celebrating Juneteenth "is an opportunity to demonstrate support for our active African American community here in central Pennsylvania," said Pearson. "When we come together to support one another all our communities are stronger and we can feel great pride in what this country stands for."