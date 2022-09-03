Bloomsburg, Pa. — A planned auction for the Columbia Mall didn't go off as hoped last month, but owner Christian Foust says he's in talks with owners of Arby's, Chipotle, and Michael's for properties in and around the mall.

The mall, now called the Columbia Colonnade, was set to be auctioned off on LoopNet.com in July, but that was postponed until Aug. 25.

Foust said the auction went off, but bidders didn't reach the $20 million reserve he set, with the highest bidder at auction only coming in at $16.9 million. He'd been entertaining offers higher than $20 million before the auction, he said.

"You never know," he said. "I just wanted to see what an auction could bring."

Foust is still in talks with other developers for the 34-acre site, but those aren't the kind of companies that participate in auctions, he said. He's also been in negotiations to bring in a 15,000-square-foot Michael's craft store to the mall, he noted.

The large property and parking lot also make sense as a logistics hub, where companies could use the building or space as a large warehouse, since it's close to Interstate 80, Foust explained.

It's not the just the mall that's in development, Foust noted. He owns property just outside the mall parking lot, including two once-acre parcels located between Burger King and Quaker Steak and Lube.

"i signed a land lease for Arby's on one lot and I'm working with a developer for the other lot, which will probably be a Chipotle," Foust said.

If it's not a Chipotle, it will likely be a Jersey Mike's or Aspen Dental, Foust added.

Just down the road on State Route 42, Foust has been leveling dirt on a site near the Geisinger clinic for a Hilton Home 2 Suites hotel. The proposed building would be four-story, 84-room hotel that can accommodate longer-term guests. That plan is contingent on knowing the layout of Geisinger's new health complex it's building across the street, since highway entrances and street lights would need to be factored into the hotel plans, Foust said.

He'd also like to add a Dunkin' Donuts nearby, though that would also depend on Geisinger's development.

He's hoping to get approval for the hotel by the spring of 2023.

