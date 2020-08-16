Wilkes-Barre, Pa. -- On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) capped off several fun and event-filled days of activities in support of its 12th Annual Pauly Friedman Family 5K Walk/Run. This year was FSA’s first ever virtual event - done in this fashion to assure compliance with the social distancing standards.

FSA awarded over 31 ribbons to winners in different age and gender groups as well as 15 randomly-drawn gift cards.

Jerry Langan won the top award for male runners with a finish time of 23 minutes and 55 seconds, with Julie Langan taking top honors for female runners with a time of 23 minutes and 31 seconds. The two winners are a father-daughter duo of dynamic runners.

In the walkers' category, Dan McNulty topped the list of male walkers with a finish time of 43 minutes and 34 seconds, with Joann Hearts and Lisa Orbitz tied for the top female honor with a finish time of 44 minutes, 56 seconds.

Other male winners are:

Male Award Winning Walkers

Silver Ron Frick – 51:43

Male Award Winning Runners

20 to 29 Years

Gold: Ryan Mason 28:07

30 to 39 Years

Gold: Gerard Durling 29:00

Silver: Daniel Huggett 35:17

40 to 49 Years

Gold: Morgan Fogelman 26:10

50 to 59 Years

Gold: Peter O’ Donoghue 26:50

Silver: Tony Orlando – 29:47

Bronze: John Cosgrove 31:35

70 Years and Up

Gold: Tom O’Neil 29:07

Silver: Mark Chamberlain 63:00

Female Award Winning Walkers

Silver: Sherry Sax 46:23

Bronze: Monica Stone 46:53

Female Award Winning Runners

15 Years and Under

Gold: Abby McGowan 24:04

20 to 29 Years

Gold: Alexandra Cuddy 30:10

30 to 39 Years

Gold: Remington Sweeney 26:16

Silver: Amber Loomis 32:00

Bronze: Alexa Beretski 35:51

40 to 49 Years

Gold: Tami Thomas 23:48

Silver: Erin O’Neill 24:27

Bronze: Shelby Yeager 28:32

50 to 59 Years

Gold: Michele Mattie 28:05

Silver: Dawn Pugliese 31:36

Bronze: MariSue Sack 34:57

60 to 69 Years

Gold: Lynn Meizanis 35:48

Silver: Kathy Chamberlain 50:46

Bronze: Suzanna Youngblood 55:42

Timing and results were handled by Scranton Running Company. The race was directed by Theresa Langan.

FSA CEO, Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., shared her excitement and gratitude to supporters of the event. Ms. McGowan stated, “FSA is just so appreciative of all who participated in the family walk/run, sponsored the event, donated to the event or bought shopping spree tickets. We also want to thank AllOne Charities and Scranton Running for the collaboration! The Annual Pauly Friedman event not only honors one of our most supportive former Board Members who passionately supported PA 211 NE/ Help Line, but also raises awareness of this vital service across 17 counties."

Mr. Tom Foley, Director of PA 211 NE/ Help Line for the last 20 + years, exclaimed, “The workers at PA 211 NE/ Help Line are so grateful for this support at this very critical time. New users of 211 have emerged due to the COVID-19 financial implications. Keeping this service in the minds and hearts of the community aids the staff in reinvigorating them to carry out the mission of the service!”

FSA hopes to be able to return to its normal event, which is to be held on the beautiful Misericordia University Campus on August 1, 2021.