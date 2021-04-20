A jury on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges, including second-degree murder, stemming from the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last year, according to various reports.

Jurors reached the verdict on their second day of deliberations.

Video of Chauvin holding his knee on or near Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May, while Floyd was prone and handcuffed, spurred months of protests and reanimated the movement opposing police brutality against Black men.

Chauvin made no expression as Judge Peter Cahill announced the conviction on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

It took one day for the jurors to deliberate.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder has a maximum penalty of 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter has a maximum of 10 years. Sentencing guidelines call for sentences short of the maximum.

Sentencing will take place in eight weeks.

“This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state,” Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family, said in a statement.

President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Floyd’s family that Crump recorded and posted online, pledged to accomplish meaningful police reform and told them that “nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there’s some justice.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was also on the phone call, said: “We are going to make something good come out of this tragedy.”