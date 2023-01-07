"Thinking of Building a Pond?” — that's the title of an upcoming free presentation hosted by state and district outdoor organizations offering public guidance on—you guessed it—how to build a pond.

The presentation is organized by members of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), PA Fish and Boat Commission, Penn State Extension, and the Tioga County Conservation District.

This program is for anyone considering building a pond or enlarging or repairing one in Tioga County.

Learn about all aspects of having a pond from required permits, erosion and sediment control, to maintenance and even stocking fish.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Tokishi Training Center at 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

Those interested in attending "Thinking of Building a Pond?" are asked to call the Tioga County Conservation District office at 570-724-1801 to sign up anytime between now and Friday, Jan. 20.

Those with questions about the program can call Tioga County Conservation District Erosion and Sediment Control Technician Scott Moore at 570-724-1801 ext. 1305. Moore is the coordinator of the presentation.

