Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners.

The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel.

Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned hotel

Montour County officials have been battling owner Pirian Sivakumar of the Hadden group for control of the property after it was abandoned in the years after Sivakumar purchased it in 2013.

The hotel had become "blighted beyond repair, an eyesore to the community, unstable, and unsalvageable," according to court petition. The property was moved into a conservatorship overseen by DRIVE, a local economic development group, in March of 2020.

Related reading: Woman tell's police she's there to 'look around' after reports of trespassing

Later that year, with an offer from The Liberty Group to purchase the property and demolish the building at an estimated cost of $1 million, Sivakumar argued against the sale, saying he had lined up his own buyer.

Related reading: More trespassers arrested at abandoned Montour County hotel

The court sided with the county though, saying the Hadden group had been given ample time to renovate, demolish, or sell the property before the conservatorship took effect. The court opinion also noted Sivakumar did not present a valid sales proposal from his buyer.

"At best, the proposed planes were preliminary, and without a realistic foundation," according to court records.

In Dec. 2020, the sales petition to The Liberty Group was granted. Future plans for the site include a hotel, strip mall, and two restaurants, DRIVE officials have said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Demolition at abandoned hotel begins