Muncy, Pa. — The Muncy boat access project is set to begin construction in summer 2023, according to state Rep. Joe Hamm.

Construction on the project will begin once the PA Department of Environmental Protection provides the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with the necessary permits. The project's "targeted completion timeframe" is fall 2023.

"At that time, the new Muncy access will be opened to the recreating public," Hamm wrote. "As with any project, timeframes are subject to change due to weather, permitting, and other external factors."

The new boat access is set to be located just south of the former access point on Aquatic Road in Muncy.

Hamm previously updated constituents that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission had successfully purchased the land to construct the new boat access in early 2021. Since then the project has been stalled.

According to Hamm, the PFBC is currently in the process of completing the environmental permitting for the project.

Archeological monitors have been contracted to oversee construction for the 2023 construction season, a step which was requested by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The PFBC is also in the process of obtaining consultants to complete environmental assessments, which was requested by DEP and the United States Army Corps of Engineering as part of the permitting process.

"This project has already been delayed almost a year over permitting and archeological concerns," Hamm wrote. "I will continue to push PBFC to complete this project as soon as possible so boaters and anglers can have convenient access to the Susquehanna River in Eastern Lycoming County. Any further delays are unacceptable."