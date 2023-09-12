Williamsport, Pa. — A final decision to keep or sell the historic City Hall is moved to Sept 28 following a meeting of the city’s Finance Committee.

The Finance Committee voted on Tuesday to table an agreement of sale of City Hall between the City and JBAS Realty, of Jessup. City Council’s upcoming meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday is a chance for the community to speak their mind and ask questions.

“The Mayor has said he’s not moving back into City Hall,” noted Councilman Jon Mackey, public safety committee chair, during Tuesday discsussion’s about plans Mayor Derek Slaughter has for the continued location of city government.

A meeting of the Economic Revitalization Committee (ERC) is at 9 a.m. on Wed., Sept 13.

