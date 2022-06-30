Wellsboro, Pa. — The Williamsport-based Gabe Stillman Band will kick off the Deane Center’s Free Outdoor Concert Series by performing impromptu selections of original American roots music gems and carefully chosen covers.

The event at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8 will be held on the outdoor stage, located on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center building at 104 Main Street.

If weather becomes an issue, this free concert will be moved into the Coolidge Theatre.

An ace guitarist and singer, Stillman founded and leads the band, which includes Colin Beatty of Williamsport on bass guitar and Ray Hangen of Buffalo, N.Y. on drums.

While the trio’s electrifying sound is unmistakably rooted in American blues, the group draws deeply from influences of soul, R&B, funk, and New Orleans jazz and blues music.

The Gabe Stillman Band performed selections from their first full-length album, “Just Say The Word” on Sept. 10, 2021 in Wellsboro. The Boston-based VizzTone Label Group released the album worldwide on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

That same day, the band was to kick off Stillman's three-concert "Album Release Weekend” with a performance on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage. Unfortunately, the concert had to be cancelled due to rain and lightning and was rescheduled to Sept. 10.

"Just Say The Word" includes thirteen originals plus two covers that further solidify Stillman’s reputation as an accomplished guitarist and songwriter.

Since its release, “Just Say The Word” has connected with Stillman’s growing fan base. It reached #5 on the Roots Music Radio Chart along with three charted singles and debuted at #10 on the Billboard Blues Chart.

In November, Stillman was invited to support ZZ Top at the famed Key West Amphitheater in Florida and in May 2022 was nominated by the BluesFoundation in the Best New Emerging Artist Album category in Memphis Tennessee for “Just Say The Word”.

The Gabe Stillman Band was honored in March of 2022 at the third annual Central PA Music Awards in Harrisburg by being selected the “Best Blues Band.”

Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs and sit on the grassy area in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre. Or, if it rains, plan to move indoors.

Other free concerts being held at 6 p.m. on the Deane Center outdoor stage are: Scott Turner Band of One on Saturday, July 16; Molly's Boys Jug Band on Friday, July 22; Richie and Rosie on Friday, Aug. 5; Organ Fairchild on Friday, Aug. 12; Stage Fright on Friday, Aug. 19; Like a Hurricane on Friday, Aug. 28; and South Penn Dixie on Friday, Sept. 2.

For more information about the free concert series, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Courthouse canine getting comfortable in his new job +5 Fourth of July celebrations coming up this weekend