Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Exchange art gallery is hoping to bring a little art to the community with its latest show that will see tiny artworks distributed to gumball machines throughout the region.

For a few coins, anyone can buy art!

SITEexchange is a public art project by Cindi Hron and The Exchange and they're encouraging artists of all ages and levels of experience to submit their art for the show by Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.

SITEexchange will engage artists in the Central Pennsylvania region to observe and record, through artistic means, a site or place within the region. Participants are asked to create an image based on a Central Pennsylvania site using the template guidelines below.

Each participant can determine how to interpret the idea of site. Perhaps best of all, SITEexchange will present the art in a fun and novel way by distributing the work via novelty vending machines — gumball machines — located throughout our region.

All of the original artwork will be displayed at the Exchange Gallery from Oct. 10 through Nov. 18, and copies of chosen submissions will be folded, encapsulated, and distributed through a gumball machine near you.

Gumball machine locations will include The Exchange, Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, Rohrbach's Farm, The Art Grind, the Degenstein Library, the Art Academy of Milton, the Lewisburg Children's Museum, and many others; all of them on the website and elsewhere closer to October.

SITEexchange draws attention to our shared understanding of our multi-county region through its many well-known and maybe not-so-well-known sites thoughtfully and engagingly.

The Exchange invites artists to share a representation of a site meaningful to you. That 2-D representation, in any medium, must be flat and fit within the template proportions of 4-inch x 5.25-inch. (You may make it larger, as long as it has those proportions.) Submissions can be vertical or horizontal.

Artists have the opportunity to sell their original work, at prices of their choosing, in the Exchange Gallery show; each artist receives 80% of the sale price (the Gallery takes a 20% commission). Artists will not receive compensation for having their work reproduced and distributed through the gumball machines.

The Exchange will accept original 2-D artwork that we will photograph for reproduction and we will also accept high-quality, high-resolution digital files of your original work, including photography; this means that you can make 3-D artwork and photograph it yourself.

For the entry form that must accompany each piece, visit here.

