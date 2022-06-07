sunscreen.jpg

Free sunscreen dispensers have been placed at 32 parks across the state.

 DCNR

Harrisburg, Pa. — Visitors to dozens of state parks and swimming pools won't have to fret about the sun's rays, thanks to a program that offers free sunscreen.

The program, which began at two state parks in 2017, has recently expanded to include an additional 30 sites, according to Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn

"Protection from ultraviolet rays is critical as the weather warms and we spend more time outdoors," Dunn said. "With Memorial Day Weekend here, we want to promote safe outdoor activity and remind outdoors enthusiasts that more than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day. We are again extremely grateful that the Department of Health (DOH) and its Division of Cancer Prevention is partnering with us to support and expand this important project that has a tremendous impact across the commonwealth."

Experts say daily application of a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher can aid in prevention of skin cancer. Health officials report one in 40 Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with melanoma in their lifetime.

Pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers, supplying 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications, will be positioned at 33 state parks including:

  • Bald Eagle

  • Beltzville

  • Black Moshannon

  • Blue Knob

  • Caledonia

  • Canoe Creek

  • Chapman

  • Codorus

  • Cowans Gap

  • Frances Slocum

  • French Creek

  • Greenwood Furnace

  • Gifford Pinchot

  • Hills Creek

  • KeystoneLackawanna

  • Laurel Hill

  • Little Buffalo

  • Marsh Creek

  • Moraine

  • Mt. Pisgah

  • Neshaminy

  • Nockamixon

  • Ohiopyle

  • Pine Grove Furnace

  • Poe Valley

  • Presque Isle

  • Racoon Creek

  • Ricketts Glen

  • Shawnee

  • Shikellamy

  • Tobyhanna

  • Tuscarora

DCNR’s sunscreen program began in 2017 when its Bureau of State Parks began supplying free sunscreen at Codorus and Pine Grove Furnace state parks. The program now has the potential to reach an estimated 1.5 million visitors this season.

“Our sunscreen program is key in helping park visitors prevent harmful exposure to the sun,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “We look forward to seeing millions of visitors this summer season and encourage visitors to take advantage of the free sunscreen offering as they enjoy state parks.”

A cancer prevention fund from DOH covers the costs of the sunscreen. DCNR is pursuing opportunities to partner with local health organizations and healthcare system providers to cover future costs and to further expand the program.

For more information about state parks visit the DCNR website.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.