Harrisburg, Pa. — Visitors to dozens of state parks and swimming pools won't have to fret about the sun's rays, thanks to a program that offers free sunscreen.

The program, which began at two state parks in 2017, has recently expanded to include an additional 30 sites, according to Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn

"Protection from ultraviolet rays is critical as the weather warms and we spend more time outdoors," Dunn said. "With Memorial Day Weekend here, we want to promote safe outdoor activity and remind outdoors enthusiasts that more than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day. We are again extremely grateful that the Department of Health (DOH) and its Division of Cancer Prevention is partnering with us to support and expand this important project that has a tremendous impact across the commonwealth."

Experts say daily application of a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher can aid in prevention of skin cancer. Health officials report one in 40 Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with melanoma in their lifetime.

Pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers, supplying 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications, will be positioned at 33 state parks including:

Bald Eagle

Beltzville

Black Moshannon

Blue Knob

Caledonia

Canoe Creek

Chapman

Codorus

Cowans Gap

Frances Slocum

French Creek

Greenwood Furnace

Gifford Pinchot

Hills Creek

KeystoneLackawanna

Laurel Hill

Little Buffalo

Marsh Creek

Moraine

Mt. Pisgah

Neshaminy

Nockamixon

Ohiopyle

Pine Grove Furnace

Poe Valley

Presque Isle

Racoon Creek

Ricketts Glen

Shawnee

Shikellamy

Tobyhanna

Tuscarora

DCNR’s sunscreen program began in 2017 when its Bureau of State Parks began supplying free sunscreen at Codorus and Pine Grove Furnace state parks. The program now has the potential to reach an estimated 1.5 million visitors this season.

“Our sunscreen program is key in helping park visitors prevent harmful exposure to the sun,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “We look forward to seeing millions of visitors this summer season and encourage visitors to take advantage of the free sunscreen offering as they enjoy state parks.”

A cancer prevention fund from DOH covers the costs of the sunscreen. DCNR is pursuing opportunities to partner with local health organizations and healthcare system providers to cover future costs and to further expand the program.

For more information about state parks visit the DCNR website.

