Galeton, Pa. — Looking to get outside on Memorial Day? How about lakeside? DCNR is offering adults and youth, ages 5 and up, a free tour of Lyman Run Lake on Monday.

The lake is located at Lyman Run State Park at 454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton — approximately 9 miles from Route 6 via West Branch and Lyman Run roads.

The tour will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. and again from 4:30-6 p.m. Youth under 13 need to be accompanied by an adult. Get close to wildlife such as turtles and learn about the history of the region.

To go on either tour, park in the Daggett Day Use parking lot and meet the guides at the Daggett pavilion. Parking is not allowed at the boat launch or along the lake. Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided. Life jackets must be worn on the tour.

Participants may also bring their own kayaks and gear but any personal boats must have a current DCNR launch permit to participate.

Permits can be purchased at the Lyman Run State Park office before the tour. The office is open week days and weekends, including Memorial Day weekend, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Preregistration is strongly encouraged to ensure enough equipment for everyone and to get an email if the tour has to be cancelled due to lightning or heavy rain.

To preregister or for more information, call the park office at 814-435-5010 ext. 2, email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or visit this link.

