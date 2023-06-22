The skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park is under temporary closure as DCNR evaluates the safety of the structure.

DCNR decided to close the park feature in McKean County out of concern for the impacts of recent high winds.

The structure will remain closed until DCNR receives results of the inspection and the area is cleared for pedestrian use. The inspection is set for Thursday, June 22.

Built more than 100 years ago, the Kinzua skywalk receives routine structural inspections. DCNR plans to begin significant structural and rehabilitation work on the skywalk in 2024.

DCNR has set guidelines for when severe weather, such as high winds, impacts the skywalk. Following severe weather, DCNR will conduct a special inspection outside of the routine schedule to ensure that there has been no impact to structural integrity of the skywalk.

The skywalk is the focal point of the 339-acre park, perched at 225 feet above ground and reminiscent of the industrial age. Travelers flock to the site from across the region and state. Before it was a pedestrian skywalk, the viaduct feature was the longest and tallest railroad structure in the world.

The bridge was previously used to transport coal, timber, and oil, and then later tourist excursion trains across the Kinzua Gorge. In 2003, a tornado partially demolished the structure.

The skywalk and trails in the vicinity of the skywalk of inspection area are closed for the inspection. However, the park’s visitor center remains open. Other park facilities, including day use areas and park trails remain open to visitors, and give spectacular views of the bridge.

Visitors will still have access to the Mount Jewett To Kinzua Bridge Trail that ends at Kinzua Bridge State Park, which was recently named Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year.

For updates, please Kinzua Bridge State Park’s website.