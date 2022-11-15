This year's regional ATV season saw expanded trail options for riders, and now DCNR is looking for feedback as they make changes for next year.
The 2022 Regional ATV Connector Pilot season provided additional riding opportunities in Potter, Tioga, Clinton and Lycoming counties and more ways to access ATV trails, local businesses, and points of interest in The PA Wilds.
The results of the survey will be used to improve the ATV Regional Connector Pilot for the 2023 riding season.
Responses are due this Friday, Nov. 18 and can be submitted online.
Most Popular
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Afternoon Update
What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits
Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Jobs
Get the latest Job listings in your email! Sign up today!
Morning Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
NCPA Community Events
Get a weekly list of events happening in North Central Pa.!
NCPA Giveaways
Sign Up to be eligible for our weekly Giveaways!