Bellefonte — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded a $1.3 million grant for the Kepler Community Pool. Part of their 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships Program, the grant is intended to help restore this summertime gathering spot.

According to the grant award, given to the Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority, the funding will be used to make improvements to the bathhouse, concessions, and parking area while also building a new wading pool and improving filtration, recreation systems, and utilities. The pool will improve disability access, landscaping, and signage.

The pool and its facilities, which have been in use for over 50 years, were showing their age with various structural deficiencies, officials said.

“This return of taxpayer investment in the Kepler Community Pool will go a long way to revitalize and renew this asset so important to the Bellefonte/Spring/Walker/Inter-Valley region,” commented Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff. “The Kepler Community Pool has historically been a tremendous gathering spot for our community’s families during the summer months and the quicker work can begin on needed improvements to the pool and surrounding facility, the quicker we can get this important community resource back to its full potential.”

