DCNR is encouraging the public to apply for its NextGen Advisory Council, a team dedicated to improving DEI in the outdoor recreation sector.

Council members will support the department's efforts to incorporate DEI in their programming.

“We are seeking candidates for the NextGen Advisory Council to assist in our mission of expanding access to outdoor recreation and ensuring public lands are welcoming to all,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “This council is a great opportunity to learn more about DCNR, while also providing fresh, new ideas to help promote our beautiful state parks, forests, and other natural resources. We welcome applicants of all ages and look forward to hearing from those with a mind for the outdoors.”

Apply for the council here. Applications will be accepted through July 31. This Council membership is a three-year term commitment, with the option to serve additional, consecutive terms. Council members have the opportunity to participate in optional committees, networking, and special project meetings.

These are also held in the evenings on the third Tuesday of the month and scheduled in between quarterly meetings to further Council initiatives and encourage relationship building among DCNR staff and Council members.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about careers in conservation, gain additional knowledge and experience in outdoor activities and sports in parks, forests, and trails. Council members will also meet and work with DCNR staff and leaders, obtain invaluable leadership experience, and help their communities by working with DCNR to serve all Pennsylvanians more effectively.

“We want people who are willing to share their ideas and perspectives,” Dunn said. “Experience in conservation and government is not needed to apply. Our goal is to field a council of people who are willing to work together towards the goal of supporting the outdoors for all as we chart a path for future generations.”

The council meets once every three months on the third Tuesdays of January, April, July and October. Meetings are virtual to reduce travel and promote accessibility. Members are expected to participate in at least 75 percent of meetings.

DCNR launched the NextGen Advisory Council in 2022 to increase public participation and expand its diversity of perspectives to help to inform DCNR programs and operations.

Some actions DCNR has taken to address DEI on public lands include:

An ongoing employee training program

Utilizing GIS mapping to improve equity in grantmaking

Studying park and open space access across the state

Incorporating diversity, equity, and inclusion into the daily work of all areas within the agency

If you want to learn more about the council or have questions, please reach out to us at RA-NRDCNREQUITY@pa.gov. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about the NextGen Advisory Council.

For more information about DEI at DCNR, please visit DCNR’s website.