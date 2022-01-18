Montgomery County -- “Expel hate with love, expel division with unity" -- that was the message of people gathering today, Jan. 18, on the Day of Racial Healing. Pennsylvanians are to use this day as an opportunity to pause, reflect, and rededicate themselves to creating a more just Commonwealth.

The words were spoken by Dr. Dan Jurman, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Advocacy and Reform, an office established by Governor Tom Wolf through an Executive Order; the office's goal is to advocate for people whose circumstances have made them vulnerable.

During a celebration of the Day of Racial Healing in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, Jurman extended an invitation to all to find a way, large or small, and work within whatever capacity available to show solidarity to those who have been marginalized.

At the center of the Montgomery County event was a mural, “Symbol of Solidarity,” and a documentary of the same name which told the story of how art can help inspire communities and heal divides.

"Symbol of Solidarity” is the new feature-length documentary film from first time filmmaker, Philadelphia native, and MTV producer, Esteban Serrano, and writer-producer, Eric Bhanudas Blackerby. The documentary explores how Brian "bbsketch" Bowens, a Jenkintown-based Black artist, used his gifts to help the community find its voice during the troubling summer of 2020.

First Lady Wolf called upon members of the Commonwealth to do their part.

"We've seen this time and time again throughout history. Racial trauma runs deep in our commonwealth and our country," said First Lady Wolf of the power of art and its ability to heal. "We must fully face it and give it space to be expressed in order to heal our communities. We must ask ourselves, how can I help? How can I make it better? Then just get up and do it!"

The event concluded when OAR Deputy Director, Victor Cabral, shared the podium with his nine-year-old daughter, Bella Cabral, and expressed his hopes for the future.

“To see the power we have as human beings when we stand together in solidarity, build community and set an example for future generations, a world where we can acknowledge the pain of our history and extend compassion and unconditional love and recognize our shared humanity," said Cabral.



