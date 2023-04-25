Lock Haven, Pa. — The Lock Haven University Foundation secured more than $144,000 in support for students during its ninth All In Day of Giving fundraiser April 13-14.

Since launching in 2016, All In has generated more than $1.16 million in essential resources that help Lock Haven students and student-athletes flourish in the classroom and on their respective fields of play.

While checks and other gifts continue to come in, as of April 18, nearly 700 donations from alumni, supporters, fans and sponsors like the LHUF, the Lock Haven University Alumni Association, and the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) equate to $144,911.

"Every dollar helps make a world-class, lifechanging Lock Haven education more affordable for our students," said Ashley Koser, LHUF executive director. "Thanks to the tremendous outpouring of support from The Haven family this All In, current and future Bald Eagles are better positioned for professional success today than they were the day before."

Throughout this year's All In, various challenges totaling more than $33,000 were announced with donors having opportunities to unlock additional prize money for their favorite academic programs and athletic teams. Challenges included the LHU Foundation First-Time Donor Challenge, the PSECU Athletics Alumni Participation Challenge, and The Greek Life Challenge, among others.

"Thank you to the donors, alumni, and supporters who made All In a success. Your commitment to supporting students ensures that opportunities will be available for all students to receive an affordable education and take part in a vibrant campus experience at The Haven," said Bashar W. Hanna, Commonwealth University president.

This year's All In also included a new twist, with three live, on-campus student and staff events streamed via the LHU Alumni Association's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Live video events included, the $1,000 Student Half-Court Shot Challenge, The Haven Cupboard Hot Dog Eating Contest, and the LHU Athletics "Stairway to Haven" Relay Race.

Freshman quarterback, Cole Transue, was the first student to nail a half court shot in Thomas Fieldhouse to win $1,000 in tuition assistance from PSECU, helping officially launch the start of this year's All In.

Media and journalism student duo Jaime Rodriguez-Vega and Joel Robinson, downed 10 hot dogs and two cans of soda, quicker than 10 of their paired-up student peers to win $500 for their major.

Rounding out the live events, the trio of Scott Moore, head wrestling coach; Ronnie Perry '18, assistant wrestling coach; and student wrestler, Sean Logue, defeated other Athletics Department participants to win $500 for the men's wrestling program as the champions of the "Stairway to Haven" relay race.

Periodic status updates were made throughout the event at allin.lockhaven.edu and on the LHU Alumni Association, LHU Athletics and the main LHU Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. Gifts to support Lock Haven students can still be made by visiting www.givetolhu.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.