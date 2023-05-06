Danville, Pa. — Today marks the 37th annual Spring Fling in downtown Danville, with food, drink, crafts, and vendors lining Mill Street for the all-day celebration of spring.

Be sure to catch all the action at the free admission outdoor event, which features downtown and area businesses, plus more than 200 vendors including food trucks, craft vendors selling their handmade wares, activities for the kids, and bands rocking the Canal Park stage.

The event is also a showcase of the region's nonprofit organizations that demonstrate the giving spirit of the community by raising awareness and funds for their causes.

There will be live music and food trucks showcasing all the area has to offer.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., takes place on Mill Street, Lower Mulberry Street to Ferry Street, part of East and West Mahoning streets, West Market Street to Rooney Avenue, and East Market Street to Ferry Street. The area is closed to all traffic.

