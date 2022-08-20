mcdonald masquerade 2022.jpg

An invitation to the 4th annual Ronald McDonald House Masquerade Ball

 Ronald McDonald House Danville

Danville, Pa. — For its fourth year, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting a Masquerade Ball for the benefit of families experiencing hardships.

The House provides a home-away-from-home for families of children who are receiving treatment at local hospitals with 19 guest rooms, a Family Room in the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients.

This year's masquerade ball will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 starting at 6 p.m. This is a black-tie event which will be held at the beautiful Bush House Estate in Muncy. Guests will enjoy a surf-and-turf dinner under the stars, dancing, and live music from Daddy-O & the Sax Maniax. The night will also feature a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

This year's masquerade ball is presented by Pennsylvania Skill.

To learn more about the Ronald McDonald House or to purchase tickets for the ball, visit rmhdanville.org.

