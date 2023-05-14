Danville, Pa. — In partnership with community businesses, and organizations, and residents, the Danville School Community Park has taken its first steps with a tree-planting ceremony last month.

Organizer Thomas Hiravi says the vision of the park's supporters is to revitalize six acres of land at Danville Middle School along Northumberland Street to create a vibrant, multi-function public park serving the school students, as well as the community at large.

Centrally located, the park will be walkable from the Danville's First Ward, Third Ward, and Mill Street business district. Plans for the park include:

Fitness centers

Playground equipment

STEM and nature focus

Honoring Iron Heritage

Spacious pavilion

Site enhancement

"The establishment of theDanville School Community Park will benefit the lives of students and the community as a whole by dedicating a vibrant space encouraging lifelong healthy habits, providing a new space for community events and recreation, enhancing the education of students, and beautifying our school and town," according to the website. "At present, we have achieved our Phase One fundraising goals by hitting the $75,000 mark and will be initiating our initial plans for implementation as detailed below:"

Thanks to our sponsors and recent success as a Top 10% earner during Raise the Region in collaboration with the Danville Business Alliance, we have raised our Spring 2023 target of $75,000 and are prepared to initiate our Phase One implementation goals:

On Saturday, April 15, members of the development team, community, Scouts, DASD faculty/staff/administrators/school board members, and students from both DMS and DAHS planted 40 trees and installed an 18-plot community garden with assistance from Montour Area Recreation Commission. The garden portion was fundraised, designed, and built by Danville Area HS students from the PLANET Club, Agriculture program, and National Honor Society and was sponsored in part by Suburban Fencing in Bloomsburg. The Community Park was also the recipient of a $100,000 Degenstein grant, Hiravi said. Of that money, $75,000 is earmarked for the construction of a pavilion dedicated to Charles B. Degenstein and the remaining $25,000 is a matching grant to help us secure more donations from other organizations.

For more information or to donate, visit the Danville School Community Park website.

