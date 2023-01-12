fill a glass with hope campaign 2023

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Executive Director of Feeding Pennsylvania Jane Clements, and Executive Director of PA Dairymen's Association Dave Smith lead Farm Show guests in a milkshake toast to celebrate the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign's success.

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, and area dairy farmers are already celebrating its incredible success. Thanks to a series of generous corporate donations, the Fill a Glass with Hope charitable campaign has already raised a record $201,000.

Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint venture by the PA Dairymen's Association, the American Dairy Association North East, and Feeding Pennsylvania. The program raises funds that let food banks purchase fresh milk from local dairy processors at a reduced price. To date, Fill a Glass with Hope has provided over 34 million servings of milk to Pennsylvania families in need.

Farm Show attendees can support the campaign by making donations at collection containers at the PA Dairymen's Milkshake Booths in the Pa Preferred Food Court Main Hall and the GIANT Expo Hall. Donations may also be made online at any time on the Feeding Pennsylvania website.

