Washington, D.C. — A section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway will receive an influx of $69 million in funding, U.S. Senator Bob Casey says.

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation grant program, made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

This funding, which Casey advocated for, will go towards the construction of approximately 6.1 miles of new four-lane limited access highway to connect Selinsgrove to Winfield and divert traffic away from Shamokin Borough, making local roads safer.

“The Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is a critical link in central Pennsylvania. It connects our rural communities, creates jobs and allows businesses to thrive,” said Sen. Casey. “I have fought for this project for more than a decade because the people of the Susquehanna Valley deserve this vital connection. By investing in this highway, we are investing in our rural communities and connecting them to countless opportunities for economic growth.”

As part of the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS), the thruway will help promote the economic vitality of rural Pennsylvania and the region. The Rural Surface Transportation grant program is receiving $500 million over five years for ADHS projects alone. In addition to this $69 million grant for the CVST, Pennsylvania stands to compete for even more funding from the program in future years.

The Southern Section of the CSVT will connect U.S. Routes 11 and 15 near Selinsgrove to Route 15 near Winfield. The project will also include an interchange and connector within Shamokin Dam to Route 61 into Sunbury.

