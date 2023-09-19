The Williamsport Crosscutters is hosting their Community Yard Sale this weekend at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

The sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic Bowman Field.

Over 30 vendors will be set up in the ballpark parking lot selling crafts, antiques and collectibles, new items, household goods, flea market items and food, all at great prices.

Vendor spaces are still available for $25 each and must be reserved by this Thursday, Sept. 21.

To reserve a space, call the Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389 or stop by the offices at Muncy Bank Ballpark between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Vendor forms can be downloaded at crosscutters.com.