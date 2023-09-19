The Williamsport Crosscutters is hosting their Community Yard Sale this weekend at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
The sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic Bowman Field.
Over 30 vendors will be set up in the ballpark parking lot selling crafts, antiques and collectibles, new items, household goods, flea market items and food, all at great prices.
Vendor spaces are still available for $25 each and must be reserved by this Thursday, Sept. 21.
To reserve a space, call the Crosscutters at (570) 326-3389 or stop by the offices at Muncy Bank Ballpark between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Vendor forms can be downloaded at crosscutters.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!