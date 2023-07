Williamsport, Pa. — A group of over 225 racers participated in the 2023 Cutters 5K this year, bringing in $12,675 for the Hope Enterprises Foundation on June 23.

The Cutters 5K is a charity event hosted each year by the Williamsport Crosscutters at the Muncy Bank Ballpark.

For the second consecutive year, Ryan Hughes was the overall winner and top male finisher. The top female finisher was Erin Witter.

