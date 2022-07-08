crosscutter check presentation

Left to right: Crosscutters mascot Boomer; Hope Director of Development Mackenzie Howe; Hope President and CEO Rob Labatch; Cutters 5K Race Chairman John Engel; and Crosscutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi

 Williamsport Crosscutters

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters received a big fundraiser payoff from their annual Cutters 5K race on Saturday, June 11 at the Muncy Bank Ballpark.

With the help of the Cutters, the racers, and a slew of sponsors including the Cramer family, Eder's Ice Cream, the GIANT Company, and Fraternal Order of Eagles 970, the race collected more than $11,000 in donations.

After tallying all $11,898.60 in donations, Crosscutters mascot Boomer, 5K Race Chairman John Engel, and Gabe Sinicropi, the Cutters' Vice President of Marketing, presented a giant check to Hope Enterprises President and CEO Rob Labatch and Hope's Director of Development Mackenzie Howe.

The check presentation was part of Muncy Bank's Hope Night, which celebrates Hope's ongoing support for people with disABILITIES.

