Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters received a big fundraiser payoff from their annual Cutters 5K race on Saturday, June 11 at the Muncy Bank Ballpark.

With the help of the Cutters, the racers, and a slew of sponsors including the Cramer family, Eder's Ice Cream, the GIANT Company, and Fraternal Order of Eagles 970, the race collected more than $11,000 in donations.

After tallying all $11,898.60 in donations, Crosscutters mascot Boomer, 5K Race Chairman John Engel, and Gabe Sinicropi, the Cutters' Vice President of Marketing, presented a giant check to Hope Enterprises President and CEO Rob Labatch and Hope's Director of Development Mackenzie Howe.

The check presentation was part of Muncy Bank's Hope Night, which celebrates Hope's ongoing support for people with disABILITIES.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section A train ride for Clement: Local author takes young disabled friend on his first train ride