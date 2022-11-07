Danville, Pa. — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver invites veterans in the 108th legislative district to an event in their honor on Thursday, Nov. 10.

“One of the greatest parts of holding these events is simply watching the comradery and sharing of stories that takes place,” said Culver. “We’ll be serving a pre-Veterans Day brunch to be followed by a patriotic song ‘sing along’ as we recognize the men and women who serve and have served our country.”

The ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in Danville at First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive. Any veteran of the current or future 108th District who wishes to attend the ceremony should RSVP to Culver’s office by calling 570-286-5885, or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060.

First Baptist Church is not affiliated with any political party.

In addition to residents of the district she currently represents, Culver is looking to honor veterans in Montour County, which will become part of the 108th District in the General Assembly’s 2023-24 term.

The current 108th District consists of the Northumberland County City of Sunbury; the boroughs of Herndon, McEwensville, Milton, Northumberland, Riverside, Snydertown, Turbotville, and Watsontown; and the townships of Delaware, East Chillisquaque, Jackson, Lewis, Little Mahanoy, Lower Augusta, Lower Mahanoy, Point, Rockefeller, Rush, Turbot, Upper Augusta, and West Chillisquaque; and in Snyder County, the boroughs of Freeburg and Shamokin Dam; and the townships of Chapman, Monroe, Union and Washington.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section New owners of High Knob Inn continue traditions, add changes