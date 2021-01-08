Williamsport, Pa. – The Community Theatre League announced their plan for the 2021 Ray of Light Awards.

CTL's announcement is as follows:

In light of all of the challenges faced by school districts, drama programs and students this year The Ray of Light Awards will look slightly different. In addition to our two usual scholarships, the West Virginia University Theatre and Dance Department Scholarship and the Andree P Phillips Leadership in the Arts Award, this year we will also be awarding Gold, Silver and Bronze Merits in Performance to individual students who audition.

These Merits in Performance will be replacing the traditional performance awards usually given out at the Ray of Light Awards.

Students will have the opportunity to perform their 'performance piece' live at the CTL on April 10, 2021. Reservations can be made here.

Performance Piece Requirements:

Performer in the Play: Please prepare 2 contrasting monologues from any published theatrical piece.

Performer in Musical: Please prepare two 24-bar cuts from contrasting musical theatre pieces. (Students must bring their own sheet music for accompanist, no tracks will be allowed).

Students can apply for either or BOTH of these categories. (If applying for both categories the student will need to register for two separate audition times.)

Students that are auditioning for 'Performer in a Musical' should bring their music double sided, in a three ring binder with CLEAR markings for start, stop and any cuts . (Please no page protectors.)

markings for and . (Please no page protectors.) Eligible students MUST be currently enrolled in grades 9 through 12 in a Ray of Light eligible school.

Students' performance pieces should be no shorter than 2 minutes in length and NO LONGER than 5 minutes in length (this will include slating). Any performance piece over 5 minutes long will result in the student being disqualified.

ADJUDICATION: Students will perform their pieces in front of our adjudication panel, they will be scored on the rubric below. Any student who scores between an average score of; 40 - 38 will be awarded a ‘Gold Level Merit in Performance’, 37-34 will be awarded a ‘Silver Level Merit in Performance’ and a 33-30 will be awarded a ‘Bronze Level Merit in Performance’. Gold Level Merit winners will be invited to perform at our 2021 Ray of Light Ceremony on May 22nd as well receiving an honorarium. All Merit winners will receive a "Merit in Performance" medal.

PERFORMER IN A PLAY RUBRIC:

Acting--Are they natural? Confident? Do they know their lines? Are they believable? Do they "Tell the story" or are they just reciting the lines they’ve memorized? (1-10)

Diction-- Can you understand them? Do they speak clearly or do they mumble? Do their sentences drop off at the end? Do they have a repetitive voice pattern? (1-10)

Sense of Character--Do they know who they are supposed to be? Did they research? Do their body movements portray their character? Do they "carry" themselves correctly? (1-10)

Pacing/Energy/Focus --Does the dialogue have a natural flow? Are they "locked in"? (1-10)

PERFORMER IN A MUSICAL RUBRIC:

Acting/Sense of Character--Are they natural? Confident? Do they know their lines? Are they believable? Do they "Tell the story" or are they just reciting the lines they've memorized? Do they talk to the people they're in the scene with, or do they talk to the audience? Do they know who they are supposed to be? Did they research? Do their body movements portray their character? Do they "carry" themselves correctly?(1-10)

Vocal Ability/Diction--How well do they sing? Are they hitting the notes? Can you understand them? Do they speak clearly or do they mumble? Do their sentences drop off at the end? Do they have a repetitive voice pattern? (1-10)

Projection/Volume/Intonation/Pitch/Tone/Style--Does the students project? Are they in tune? Are the notes strong or do they waver? Do they have a uniform sound? Are they singing with correct vowels (when appropriate)? Is their style correct? Are they singing in a light airy tone when the song is meant to be bold and brassy? (1-10)

Pacing/Energy/Focus --Is there a natural flow? Are they "locked in"? (1-10)

COVID-19 Policies will be in place during both the auditioning and the ceremony, for those policies please follow this link.

All participants (adjudicators and students) will have their temperatures taken and be required to be masked at all times. Students will be able to unmask for their performance. If a student find themselves on a direct contact list and consequentially ordered to quarantine during the audition date, they are asked to email CTL's Executive Director Seth Sponhouse at ssponhouse@CTLshows.com for accommodations.