Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury was awarded more than $400,000 to fix a crumbling section of floodwall that's nearly 100 years old, officials announced this week.

The $414,000 grant that will be used for repair and replacement of the flood wall along the Susquehanna River, according to state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27).

The grant is from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which produces revenue derived from impact fees imposed on unconventional gas well drilling throughout the state.

“The original wall, which was built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s, was constructed with a series of hand-laid stone walls that protect the subsoils from eroding,” Culver said. “The integrity of the wall is being impacted by Lake Augusta, and it’s time to address the problem.”

The stone walls have been repaired numerous times over the years and are in need of replacement. The city plans to replace the current stone with architectural grade concrete to stabilize the wall and prevent any additional erosion and wall failure.

“The flood wall has protected tens of thousands of Sunbury residents during dozens of high water events,” Gordner said. “We must ensure that this vital protection exists for many decades to come.”