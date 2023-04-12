Williamsport, Pa. — "Amazing!" is the word to describe the team at the 9-1-1 Telecomunications Center in Lycoming County.

This is according to Deputy Director/9-1-1 Communications Manager Beth Baylor. "They are small in number but huge in heart, professionalism, and dedication to their profession," she said.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 9-15, recognized locally and across the state. “Public safety telecommunicators carry out their tasks under very stressful conditions, and are the critical link between those who need emergency services and first responders,” said PEMA 911 Deputy Jeff Boyle.

“It is demanding but rewarding work and we’re proud to recognize the diligence and compassion they bring to their profession every single day,” Boyle continued.

Now hiring!

Counties throughout the Commonwealth continue to struggle to meet staffing needs when it comes to filling 9-1-1 dispatcher seats. According to the Shapiro administration, there are currently more than 500 vacant full-time positions across the state.

In Lycoming County, a "full-staff compliment" is 18 full-time and three part-time telecommunicators, Baylor said. Currently, the county has 12 full-time and two part-time telecommunicators.

"We have three full-time telecommunicator trainees in various stages of training, and a fourth in the process of being hired," according to Baylor. "The support we have had from the Commissioners, Director Matthew McDermott, and Human Resources has been very helpful with attracting candidates."

Hiring for the job can prove challenging. The basic criteria necessary to be a 9-1-1 telecommunicator include:

Be 18 years of age or older

Possess a high school diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED)

Be free of a criminal history that would prohibit a candidate from sucessfully fulfilling the job duties

Meet any additional employer-specific qualifications

But whether or not a candidate is well suited for the job hinges on much more. "This is a very unique career path that is not for everyone," said Baylor. "Unfortunately we have no way of knowing if a candidate will be suited for a 9-1-1 telecommunicator career until we take the time, sometimes months, to attempt to train them to do the job."

The training process requires an investment from both the candidate and the county. From classroom to certified to work on their own, training takes 10-12 months of one-on-one training, testing, and certifications. "This is not easy for the trainee or the trainer," Baylor said.

Trainees learn suicide intervention, stress management, terrorism, domestic violence, first aid (including AED and CPR), emergency dispatch, and TeleTYpe (TTY).

According to the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), there are an estimated 240 million calls made to 911 per year in the U.S. That's about 657,000 phone calls per day at the national level.

With all of that activity, a 9-1-1 telecommunicator should be able to prioritize situations to determine which is most critical, and have the ability to record information quickly and accurately. Personality-wise they are generally calm, observant, and level-headed individuals, and should be able to recognize when their own mental health might be at risk, experts say.

Just this month, NENA formed a partnership with the online counseling service, Betterhelp, which is offering a free month of counseling and 15% off monthly subscriptions for NENA members. The partnership aims to manage symptoms of depression and anxiety in 9-1-1 dispatchers if they present.

State funding to support local government and first responders

First responders, local governments, and counties are the ones on the frontlines supporting Pennsylvania communities and families, noted the Shapiro administration. Shapiro's first budget proposal offers what he calls, "a set of commonsense solutions that make critical investments to create safer communities and support firefighters and first responders."

Those investments include:

Over $50 million for 9-1-1 emergency communications systems – funding which is tied to the cost of living so it keeps up with rising costs.

A $36 million increase for EMS and fire services, including equipment, training, and salaries to support them and grow the ranks of first responders.

A $1.5 million investment – a 266% increase – in the Municipal Assistance Program to support local governments and help counties share resources to implement emergency support services and lead community revitalization efforts.

The creation of the Public Safety and Protection Fund, which is designed to sustainably fund the Pennsylvania State Police to recruit and retain well-staffed, well-funded, and well-trained officers. Shapiro's budget also proposes a tax credit of up to $2,500 for new officers.

Interested to learn more about a career as a 9-1-1 telecommunications professional? Check the employment sections of county websites found in the PEMA PSAP Directory.