According to Lifehack.com, doing crossword puzzles is a healthy exercise for your brain. Here are some benefits from the mental exercise:

Keeps your brain sharp

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, a daily dose of crossword puzzles is a significant way to keep the brain active and sharp, especially as you grow older.

Solve together, stay together

Studies show solving puzzles in a group strengthens social bonds. Whether it's a couple activity, done with a group of friends or coworkers, the collaborative thinking shows beneficial bonding.

Boosts the vocabulary

Doing crosswords helps develop your vocabulary, as you're always learning new words. Use a dictionary to help learn deeper meanings of words.

Engages deep thinking

When you're focused on solving the clues, your brain is actively solving something other than your own problems. The activity helps serve as an escape for a short time.

Builds critical thinking skills

Practice makes ... well, not perfect, in this case, but better. Regular brain exercise helps train your brain to problem solve other problems in life. Just like exercise works your cardiovascular system to make your heart stronger, puzzling makes your brain sharper.

Sudoku puzzles achieve many of the same benefits. Studies show Sudoku puzzles help strengthen concentration, memory, problem solving skills, and even reduces anxiety and stress.

Overall, finishing a puzzle offers a terrific sense of completion and achievement!

