Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Crosscutters in conjunction with Major League Baseball have announced the 2021 schedule for the all-new MLB Draft League. The league will be the first in the country focused on top prospects eligible to be drafted during the season while giving them the unique opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to MLB Clubs and fans each year.

The Williamsport Crosscutters are joined by the Trenton Thunder (formerly of the Double-A Eastern League) and Frederick Keys (formerly of the Class-A Carolina League) along with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears (all formerly of the New York-Penn League) as founding members of the MLB Draft League.

The 6-team league will play a 68-game regular season (34 home & 34 away) that begins May 24 and concludes August 13 with a break in mid-July for the MLB All-Star Game and Draft. The top two teams will qualify for the league championship in a winner take-all game.

The Cutters open the season on the road Monday, May 24 against the State College Spikes with the home opener to follow on Tuesday, May 25 at 7:05 vs. State College. Other highlights of the schedule include 7 fireworks shows and appearances by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act and the Inflatamaniacs. The teams full promotional schedule will be released in late April.

Home game times remain the same as in past seasons with Monday-Saturday games starting at 7:05pm and Sundays at 5:05pm with the only exception being a 1:05pm first-pitch on Memorial Day. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389.

Announcements of Cutters players, manager and coaches are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Fans with questions about the new MLB Draft League are invited to visit the special Frequently Asked Questions page available at crosscutters.com.