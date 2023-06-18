Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters will be hosting a special event to raise funds for the Dominican Republic and honor their traditions this July.

The them night, "Dominican Plate – An Evening of Dominican Dining and Entertainment with the Cutters," is in partnership with A.C.E.S. North America.

The event will be held on Monday, July 24 at Farrington Place, 416 W. Third St., Williamsport. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar followed by a Dominican-style dinner and entertainment. The Crosscutters players will be the waitstaff for the evening.

Proceeds from the event benefit A.C.E.S. North America, an organization working to create sustainable development projects in the Dominican Republic. The charity, founded in Williamsport in 2005, uses all-volunteer personnel for its operations.

A.C.E.S. Founder Linell Stabler stated, "Teaming up with the Crosscutters for this Dominican fundraiser has been a fun and rewarding way to raise funds for our mission of helping people in the Dominican Republic.”

The evening will also feature live musical entertainment, auctions, a balloon bust wine raffle, and more. Last year’s event raised over $10,000 for the charity.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to help out a worthy charity that does outstanding work in an area of the world many of our former players have called home,” said Gabe Sinicropi, the team’s Vice-President of Marketing.

Due to the popularity of this event, reserved seating is utilized to make for a more comfortable evening for all attendees. Tickets for The Dominican Plate are $40 for adults and $12 for children age 12 and under. Tables of 8 are also available for $275. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at ACESNA.org or by calling (570) 326-2961.

