Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters' popular Hot Stove Banquet returns on Tuesday, January 24. This year's banquet will feature special guests Clint Hurdle, former Pittsburgh Pirates manager, and ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian.

The banquet will feature a full-course dinner, live and silent auctions of sports memorabilia, and interviews/Q&A sessions with the special guests. The evening will also feature the inductions of the latest members of the Bowman Field Hall of Fame and the Lycoming County Sports Walk. The inductees will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner and entertainment portion of the event kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

The banquet will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the Genetti Hotel, Williamsport. Tickets are $65 per person and may be purchased online or by calling the Cutters offices at (570) 326-3389. The event sells out every year, so fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early. Business sponsorships for the event are also available.

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit the programs of Sojourner Truth Ministries.

About the guests

Hurdle played 515 games in MLB with the Royals, Mets, Reds and Cardinals. He began his managerial career in 1988 in the N.Y. Mets farm system and managed the Williamsport Bills in 1991. Hurdle managed over 2,600 games in the major leagues with the Colorado Rockies (2002-2009) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2011-2019), winning the National League Manager of the Year Award in 2013.

Kurkjian has covered baseball since 1978 and has been a baseball writer, reporter, analyst and host at ESPN since 1998. He has been a regular on Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter. No stranger to Williamsport, Kurkjian has also been part of ESPN’s coverage of the MLB Little League Classic since its inception in 2017 as well as the Little League World Series. He was the recipient of the 2022 Career Excellence Award by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

The event is presented in part by Muncy Bank & Trust, Professional Petroleum, iHeart Radio Williamsport, and the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

