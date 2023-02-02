Williamsport, Pa. — This year's Hot Stove Banquet brought together a number of local celebrities while raising nearly $10,000 for Sojourner Truth Ministries.

The Williamsport Crosscutters hosted the 15th annual Hot Stove Banquet at the Genetti Hotel on Jan. 24.

The event raised $9,350 for Sojourner Truth Ministries, a local nonprofit that provides meals, spiritual fellowship, social service assistance, and transitional housing.

The Banquet featured former Pirates and Rockies manager Clint Hurdle, who also managed the Williamsport Bills in 1991, and Hall of Fame ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian along with Lycoming College head baseball coach Rick Oliveri and Penn College head baseball coach Chris Howard.

The night, presented in part by Muncy Bank & Trust, Professional Petroleum, iHeart Radio Williamsport, and the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, was also highlighted by auctions that featured a wealth of sports memorabilia.

Additional highlights included the inductions of Rhashan West-Bey, the Cutters' popular Director of Smiles, into the Bowman Field Hall of Fame and Chevy Troutman, former Williamsport High School and international pro basketball star, in the Williamsport Sports Walk.

The Crosscutters' 2023 season opens on June 1 with a home game against the State College Spikes.