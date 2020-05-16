Williamsport -- The Williamsport Crosscutters and Hope Enterprises have jointly announced the cancellation of 2020's Cutters 5K Race, "Out of an abundance of caution."

The event was originally scheduled for June 27. Organizers say the race will return for 2021.

“While this is one of our signature charity events and important to The Hope Foundation, the race committee unanimously felt that this decision was the appropriate one given the situation related to COVID-19,” said Gabe Sinicropi Cutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations.

The 5K has been held annually for the past nine years, with all proceeds going to The Hope Foundation. Last year's Cutters 5K attracted nearly 200 participants and raised over $21,000.

Hope’s President and CEO Rob Labatch said, “We are grateful for the support of the Williamsport Crosscutters and look forward to the continuation of our partnership in 2021.”

An update on the Williamsport Crosscutters 2020 season is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Fans can find the latest news and information online at crosscutters.com as well as Cutters social media channels.