Lewisburg, Pa. — A critical care physician who has practiced in hospitals across the country has joined the team at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Dr. Patrick C. McKillion joined the Critical Care Medicine Group in July, hospital officials announced recently.

As a critical care physician, Dr. McKillion specializes in serious and critical illnesses and injuries.

Dr. McKillion received his Doctor of Medicine from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey — New Jersey Medical School in Newark. He received his training in the fields of Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine, and Critical Care Medicine from Geisinger Medical Center and is certified in each of those fields by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Prior to Evangelical, Dr. McKillion served as a critical care physician at hospitals in Missouri, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and most recently at Spectrum Health-Lakeland, St. Joseph, Michigan.

