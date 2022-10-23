This past weekend Clyde Peeling's Reptiland held a flashlight safari. This two-night annual event is held to give visitors a chance to explore the zoo after dark and see many of the critters' nocturnal ways.

Visitors were able to see lots of animals in action, including mambas, cobras, pythons, and rattlesnakes, along with aquatic turtles, poisonous dart frogs, tree monitors, and crocodilians.

Live nocturnal shows were held, featuring facts about several of the zoo's residents, including the resident kinkajou and great horned owl.

Visitors were able to also experience the dinosaurs come to life lit with torches and spotlights!

Here's some pictures from the event!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.