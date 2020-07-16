Williamsport, Pa. – Local organizations partnered to launch the COVID-19 United Community Fund which will provide additional needed funding to local non-profits to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, joined together to launch the Fund.

FCFP provided seed money and created an opportunity for regional philanthropists to make a collective impact. Over the course of four months community members, organizations and corporations contributed nearly $314,000.

The largest community contribution was $100,000 from the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW).

“We believe in community partnerships and our commitment to these funds is recognition of the value of our community coming together to support each other during these unprecedented times,” said Ron Frick, LCUW President & CEO.

“FCFP and the Lycoming County United Way have a century or more of history supporting human service partners in our communities and our united COVID-19 response is just an additional way to continue that commitment.”

The fundraising efforts also benefited from corporate sponsors that provided incentive match dollars throughout the campaign as follows:

$10,000 Hudock Capital Group, LLC

$10,000 M&T Bank

$10,000 Culligan Water Conditioning

$10,000 Community Bank Partners consisting of Jersey Shore State Bank, The Muncy Bank & Trust Company, C&N Bank and Woodlands Bank

The first phase of funding resulted in $301,300 in grant awards to 33 nonprofits. The COVID-19 United Community Funds have received a total of $763,744 in contributions from all sources.

In preparation of a second round of grant making, FCFP is announcing an additional $200,000 commitment to the funds.

“The Foundation’s board of directors have demonstrated thoughtful leadership by reallocating additional dollars to this initiative," said Jennifer Wilson, President & CEO of FCFP.

"We are proud to work with our community partners in support of nonprofits navigating the challenging work environment created by COVID19.”