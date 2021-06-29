Williamsport, Pa. – Improving child literacy is the focus of a $2,500 grant given to the James V. Brown Library, from the PPL Foundation.

Cover to Cover helps children who would otherwise miss out on reading and learning opportunities in the summer. Not reading over the summer can cause these youngsters to fall behind as much as two grade levels by the fifth grade.

The funds will support the library’s Summer Learning 2021 Program as part of PPL’s Cover to Cover initiative to improve child literacy. The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process.

PPL Foundation also provided approximately 400 books for children in grades K-3 to build their home libraries.

“PPL employees have shown their generosity by giving the gift of reading,” said Lissette Santana, PPL senior manager, Corporate Relations. “Through Cover to Cover we have positively affected thousands of young lives. We’re excited about continuing this program next year and making a difference in the lives of so many students.”