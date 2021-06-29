CoverToCoverPPLGrant_2021.jpg

Students who read during the summer gain an average of one month of reading proficiency. Students who don’t read lose an average of two to three months proficiency and over time, those lost months add up to years, according to booksourcebanter.com.

Williamsport, Pa. – Improving child literacy is the focus of a $2,500 grant given to the James V. Brown Library, from the PPL Foundation.

Cover to Cover helps children who would otherwise miss out on reading and learning opportunities in the summer. Not reading over the summer can cause these youngsters to fall behind as much as two grade levels by the fifth grade.

The funds will support the library’s Summer Learning 2021 Program as part of PPL’s Cover to Cover initiative to improve child literacy. The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process.

PPL Foundation also provided approximately 400 books for children in grades K-3 to build their home libraries.

“PPL employees have shown their generosity by giving the gift of reading,” said Lissette Santana, PPL senior manager, Corporate Relations. “Through Cover to Cover we have positively affected thousands of young lives. We’re excited about continuing this program next year and making a difference in the lives of so many students.”


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.