Lycoming County, Pa. — Farmers looking for an incentive payment to plant fall cover crops in Lycoming County have a few options to consider.

After a farmer has harvested their crop, planting rye or wheat as a cover crop locks in the fertilizer. "Even in the late fall, Rye will germinate at 34 degrees," said Tim Heyler, agricultural conservation technician for the Lycoming County Conservation District.

Farmers can spray fertilizer, spread manure, and it will stay. "Predictions are for costs to go up three times in the next year. Cover crops maximize the nutrient production per dollar," Heyler told NorthcentralPa.com during a tour of the Loyalsock View/County Farm Complex in Montoursville back in 2021.

Farmers looking for money for this fall’s cover crop plantings can enroll in the Lycoming County Conservation District’s cover crop program. Those looking for ongoing financial assistance can submit an application for the USDA's EQIP and/or CSP programs. Both programs have an enrollment deadline of Nov. 1.

The Lycoming County Conservation District’s program will pay $50 per acre to farmers who have not planted cover crops in the past for a single species cover crop.

Those who have planted cover crops in the past can still receive a payment of $35 per acre, but they must plant two additional species of cover crops in addition to the number of cover crop species previously planted. Cover crop needs planted by Nov. 1 and to achieve 50% ground cover before its termination in the spring in order to receive payment.

The program will not pay for grains harvested as a commodity crop.

According to the USDA, "tolerable soil loss"—the amount of soil per acre, per year lost that still allows a farmer to have a good year—is three tons per acre. Less than a dime's thickness in topsoil.

"And once you lose topsoil, you don't get it back," Rod Morehart, Chesapeake Bay technician with the Lycoming County Conservation District said.

The EQIP and/or CSP programs must apply in fall of 2023. Applications will be ranked/scored, and those offered contract funds will be targeting the fall of 2024 for planting those cover crops through the USDA programs. Payment rates for fiscal year 2024 are not finalized, but current fiscal year (2023) contract rates were $63.79 for a single species cover crop and $79.39 for a multi-species cover crop.

Anyone interested in the Lycoming County Conservation District’s cover crop program can call Rod Morehart at 570-329-1619. Those interested in the EQIP and/or CSP programs can call Ryan Koch at 570-433-5101. Deadline for both signup periods is Nov. 1.