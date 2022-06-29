South Williamsport, Pa. — He has big shoes to fill, but according to handler/owner Jerri Rook, Ludo is living up to the high bar set by his predecessor, Jedi, who passed in November of 2021 at just five years old.

Ludo is the Lycoming County courthouse canine, a well trained facility dog on hand to provide a sense of calm and friendliness to people who come into the courtroom. He spends his days on the second floor with Rook and President Judge Nancy Butts in the office or in the courtroom when court is in session.

But on Wednesday, Ludo was working in the South Williamsport Park Complex, first at a drug court graduation ceremony, giving gift bags and high fives to the graduates of the program, and then during a meet-and-greet, to get to know community members, and for them to meet him.

Related reading:

Ludo is a graduate himself of the Canine Companions program, where as a puppy, he started basic training which includes socialization, obedience, and professional training. Rook spent two weeks at the facility to train with Ludo before bringing him into the courthouse.

The program started when now-retired Judge Joy McCoy applied for a court facility dog 2016. Jedi came to work in 2017, mostly with children through family court. Ludo is now in Butts' treatment court, helping adults feel more at ease.

"Almost everybody we have in the system with substance use or alcohol use disorder has suffered some kind of trauma, whether it's the loss of a parent, whether it's sexual, physical, emotional abuse, there is something going on," said Butts.

"They're medicating that trauma by using drugs and alcohol and they're not feeling comfortable enough to deal with it," she continued.

The calming influence, the unconditional acceptance, and lack of judgement from Ludo "takes a little bit of the edge off," said Butts, especially as they come to the bench to talk with the judge--which can be a stressful experience.

He's even changed Butts' court reporter, Roni Kreisher, who has been with her for 26 years. "I said to Jerry, 'you broke her,' because she gets down on the floor with Ludo, she's a different person!" Butts joked.

For Rook, having Ludo to live and work with has helped her deal with the loss of Jedi. She describes Ludo as more playful and energetic, while Jedi was perhaps more sensitive to knowing who needed him.

"I could release him into a group of people and he'd go to the most stressed, whether it was the child, the mom, the attorney, he always seemed to know who needed him most," Rook said.

She is confident that Ludo will learn that, too, but for now he's a little more active and playful. While his role with adults in treatment court is different than Jedi's was, it's clear to both Rook and Butts that he is providing the calming, therapeutic effect they'd hoped for in a trained facility dog.

Rook said she and Ludo bonded immediately and they are almost always together. "He always wags his tail," Rook said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +5 Fourth of July celebrations coming up this weekend +2 Courthouse canine getting comfortable in his new job