Union County, Pa. -- The closure of the Country Cupboard was an unfortunate outcome for a beloved and historic business, one which left a far-reaching impact on the public.

An upcoming equipment auction will offer the public a way to remember their time there. The community can bid on a wide range of items from the restaurant and store. Items up for auction include: tables, chairs, kitchen equipment, decor, leftover merchandise, and more.

The auction, sold through an online auction by PCI Auction Group, will begin on March 7 online, and will continue through the end of March.

The decision to hold an auction arose, in part, from the "outpouring of support and requests for different assets from the community," according to Jared Mizrahi, President of the PCI Auction Group. "The best way to honor all of those requests is letting all interested buyers bid."

Additionally, the sale of Country Cupboard assets--like furniture, fixtures, and equipment--will ensure company profits as the owners decide their plans for the space, according to Mizrahi.

Registration to bid after March 7 is now available on www.pciauctions.com. Registrants will also receive auction updates.



