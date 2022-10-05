Once a hallmark of Lewisburg, the Country Cupboard Restaurant & Shops will soon be demolished.

Demolition is set to begin Oct. 11 at the site located along Route 15 in Lewisburg, according to Evangelical Community Hospital, the buyer of the restaurant site.

“We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.

“As we assessed the property, it became clear the aging structure would have required substantial improvements in order to make it viable for any future use.”

Related reading: Country Cupboard site bought by Evangelical Community Hospital

The demolition will be divided into phases, ensuring that shared utilities between the surrounding hotels and Matty’s Sporthouse Grill can be rerouted.

Phase 1 demolition will take down the buildings; phase 2 will deconstruct concrete slabs and foundation material.

The concrete slabs and foundations will remain in place through December—when proper equipment will arrive to separate the utilities.

According to Evangelical, the demolition plan allows for a "fresh start in a cost-effective manner for any future use of the property. At this time, no plans have been established for what will replace the former structure."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Alzheimer's Walk sheds light on local impact of disease