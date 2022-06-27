Harrisburg, Pa. — Fifty-nine municipalities in Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties within the 110th Legislative District will share more than $26.5 million in impact fee revenue derived from natural gas producers in Pennsylvania during 2021, according to Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna).

The following impact fee revenue amounts were announced for the three counties and their eligible municipalities that are part of Pickett’s district:

Bradford – $5.9 million to the county, and a total of $7.3 million for municipalities.

Sullivan – $638,293 to the county, and a total of $1.1 million for municipalities.

Susquehanna – $7.2 million to the county, and a total of $4.3 million for municipalities.

“Our region continues to benefit from the natural gas under our feet with impact fee totals for each of the three counties coming in higher than last year,” said Pickett. “Our local governments welcome this annual funding, which goes toward important infrastructure projects and emergency response efforts.”

Pickett noted that Susquehanna and Bradford counties ranked second and third, respectively, in terms of impact fees received, behind Washington County in western Pennsylvania.

Statewide, $234.4 million was generated for the 2021 production year, an increase of nearly $100 million, or about 60% over last year’s amount. The increase is attributed to higher natural gas prices and the addition of more than 500 new wells in the drilling regions of the state.

Since impact fees went into effect in 2012 following the enactment of Act 3, $2.3 billion has been returned to communities across Pennsylvania, according to the Public Utility Commission, the agency charged with collection. Sixty percent of the total impact fee revenue is divided among municipalities with drilling activity, while the remaining 40% is collected for statewide uses. Local counties also see a share of that revenue.

Checks are expected to be distributed in early July.

Breakdown by counties and municipalities:

Bradford County municipalities:

Albany Township – $300,528.52

Asylum Township – $210,412.59

Athens Borough – $135,174.60

Athens Township – $315,528.59

Burlington Borough – $9,702.20

Burlington Township – $139,357.20

Franklin Township – $219,031.09

Herrick Township – $480,055.90

Leraysville Borough – $17,334.76

Leroy Township – $222,705.30

Litchfield Township – $181,486.55

Monroe Borough – $22,456.04

Monroe Township – $256,492.58

New Albany Borough – $14,425.28

North Towanda Township – $80,225.79

Orwell Township – $250,202

Overton Township – $484,156.48

Pike Township – $266,413.59

Rome Borough – $15,391.10

Rome Township – $165,777.93

Sayre Borough – $231,151.36

Sheshequin Township – $179,758.64

South Waverly Borough – $46,710.14

Standing Stone Township – $114,990.14

Stevens Township – $454,019.21

Terry Township – $348,262.95

Towanda Borough – $120,387.32

Towanda Township – $123,984.74

Tuscarora Township – $383,196.40

Ulster Township – $147,318.40

Warren Township – $206,734.36

Wilmot Township – $561,961.11

Windham Township – $125,114.15

Wyalusing Borough – $25,926.54

Wyalusing Township – $300,371.04

Wysox Township – $173,738.17

Sullivan County municipalities:

Cherry Township – $314,152.57

Colley Township – $112,109.01

Davidson Township – $45,547.03

Dushore Borough – $24,152.34

Eagles Mere Borough – $9,405.86

Elkland Township – $230,789.45

Forks Township – $122,346.33

Forksville Borough – $6,154.33

Fox Township – $135,958.93

Hillsgrove Township – $16,401.30

Laporte Borough – $8,225.76

Laporte Township – $29,837.47

Shrewsbury Township – $35,218.94

Susquehanna County municipalities:

Apolacon Township – $237,519.84

Auburn Township – $1,217,468.06

Dimock Township – $713,400.75

Friendsville Borough – $13,045.64

Hop Bottom Borough – $25,734.74

Lathrop Township – $402,639.42

Little Meadows Borough – $34,978.55

Middletown Township – $167,099.92

Rush Township – $561,023.27

Springville Township – $947.319.86

