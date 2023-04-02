Williamsport, P.a. — The city is using an influx of COVID relief money to tackle a long-standing issue in the community — homelessness.

At their March 30 meeting, city council approved a resolution committing the city to disperse funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to local non-profits that address issues relating to homelessness.

Homeless shelters in the city are full and on waiting lists, said August “Skip” Memmi, director of community and economic development.

City to spend $888k on housing, services

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) received $73,094,403 in HOME-American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funds to address housing, shelter, and other services.

According to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Williamsport received $888,134. The city submitted final paperwork to the federal government on Friday.

According toFindHelp.org, there are 13 local organizations that address homelessness.

Council President Adam Yoder said he believes homelessness has “gotten worse."

“The homeless problem is very real in this city,” he added.

Support for non-profits

Memmi said $266,000 for allocated for supportive services; $266,000 for acquisition and development of non-congregant housing; $133,000 for development and affordable rental housing; $44,000 for non-profit operations; $44,000 for non-profit capacity building; and $133,000 for administration and planning.

While the city won't be addressing the problem directly, the funds will help the necessary organizations and programs that will, Mayor Derek Slaughter noted.

“Clearly we don't have a direct department to reduce homelessness,” Slaughter said. “We will use these funds to support non-profit efforts related to homelessness.”

According to Memmi, the city held public hearings and conducted interviews with non-profits. The plan approved by council, he said, may require additional tweaking as the funds are dispersed.

“The plan once submitted can be adjusted as we go forward and find different options that require adjusting,” said Memmi.

Councilmember Eric Beiter, chair of the economic revitalization committee, said the money is going to non-profits to “do what they do best”.

“These funds are not going to be held by the city for us to go out and solve the homeless problem,” said Beiter. “The city is simply going to be helping those organizations”.

Councilmember Jon Mackey asked how the city will determine which organizations receive funds.

The proposals will be submitted to evaluate needs, Memmi explained.

“It’s a limited amount of money,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out which organizations will give us the bigger bang for our money."

