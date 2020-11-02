Coudersport, Pa. – The Coudersport Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 Light-Up Night holiday festivities are still on. Light-Up will take place on Friday, November 27. Trees should be decorated by Friday, November 20.

To participate in the Light-Up, call Carol Jackson at (814) 274-0219 to purchase your tree. Trees are $25 each.

Three categories of trees will be judged, with the top three trees in each category receiving a cash prize: $60 for first place, $50 for second place, and $40 for third place. The categories are Family, Business, and Group/Organization.

Additional plans and information are pending, but rumors allege that Santa Claus will be in the area.