christmas ornaments.jpg

One simply cannot go wrong with unicorn ornaments (unicornaments).

 Valeria Boltneva

Coudersport, Pa. – The Coudersport Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 Light-Up Night holiday festivities are still on. Light-Up will take place on Friday, November 27. Trees should be decorated by Friday, November 20.

To participate in the Light-Up, call Carol Jackson at (814) 274-0219 to purchase your tree. Trees are $25 each.

Three categories of trees will be judged, with the top three trees in each category receiving a cash prize: $60 for first place, $50 for second place, and $40 for third place. The categories are Family, Business, and Group/Organization.

Additional plans and information are pending, but rumors allege that Santa Claus will be in the area.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.