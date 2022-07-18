Williamsport, Pa. — A lawsuit against Lycoming County's own controller could cost the county an additional $45,000 in legal fees.

In addition to the tens of thousands commissioners have already spent battling County Controller Krista Rogers over her office duties, Rogers is asking the county to reimburse her attorney's fees.

Because Commissioners Tony Mussare, Rick Mirabito, and Scott Metzger filed the civil lawsuit against Rogers, and not the controller's office, Rogers was forced to pay the legal fees to defend the suit, according to the petition. Now she's asking a judge to rule that those fee be paid for by the county.

The move isn't without precedent, Rogers' attorneys noted. The state Supreme Court had previously ruled that attorney's fees may be awarded when the petitioner has successfully defended an action that "threatens or interferes" with governmental duties.

A petitioner who has won a lawsuit "should never be intimidated nor forced to deplete financial resources... in order to defend its constitutional role in the government."

Ongoing fight

The years-long legal fight began after the state ruled in 2018 that some county functions, such as payroll and accounts payable, would shift to the controller's office.

After Rogers and her staff took over those functions in 2019, the county tried to take them back. In 2021, the commissioners voted to return several of those jobs and reclassify them under their Office of Budget and Control. They also removed four employees working with Rogers and shifted them to the commissioner's office.

That set off a legal fight that seemingly ended earlier this month when Judge John Leete ruled in favor of Rogers and ordered the county to restore both the duties and employees back to the controller's office.

On Friday though, commissioners filed an appeal, asking the order be vacated. Mirabito said the continued fight is about determining the separation of duties between the controller’s office and the commissioners.

